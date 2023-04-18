Temperatures take a fall today as the winds get stronger

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday thanks to a low pressure center pushing in and more wind during the afternoon.
Today's high temperature will stop in the mid 80's for Tucson and lower 80's for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. Graham county is likely to have highs in the mid 80's as well.
However, starting late this morning we could see breezy conditions return to our area.
Consistent winds will be as high as 15-20 mph on Tuesday and may gust up to 35 mph by Wednesday.
The afternoon temperatures will stay around average until Thursday.
We will be right back in the lower 90's by the start of the weekend.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 86°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 51°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 86°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!