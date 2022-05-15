Temperatures staying above average this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have potentially only have one more day in the triple digits for this week, but the rest of the days will stay in the upper 90's.
Dry air will help our afternoon temperatures to continue to stay just below 100 for the next few days and over overnight lows around 60 degrees.
Calm winds, dry air and clear skies are the 3 main factors that have lead to this heat.
The wind will start to pick back up on Tuesday or Wednesday and the afternoon temperatures will drop back down to the mid to upper 90's.
Another front will move in before next weekend driving our temperatures back down to seasonable conditions, but strong winds will be back.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 101°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 63°
