Temperatures are on the way down and rain chances are on the way up

TUCSON (KVOA) - We saw a high temperature of 111 at the Tucson airport today, but more humidity and a wind shift will slowly drop our temperatures into the weekend.
Scattered to widespread rain is expected to develop in Cochise county as early as tomorrow morning while Tucson and western Pima county will only see isolated showers.
A thunderstorm or two is possible to develop, but if the rain moves in during the morning hours the likelihood of thunderstorms will be low.
The wind will be coming out of the southeast, the temperatures will be warm and we are forecasted to have plenty of sunshine early in the day for Tucson to build up the instability.
It doesn't seem like there is enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible between Sells and Douglas.
Rain chances will start to drop on Monday and only isolated showers are expected for next week.
- Tonight: Hazy then clear. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Isolated showers and t/storms. High: 104°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated rain. Low: 76°
