Sunshine and warm air will dominate this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - After one more round of rain this afternoon and evening, we will dry out and may not see any more showers this Monsoon.
The rain this afternoon/evening will be much lighter and less widespread than yesterday.
Some isolated areas may see one or two weak thunderstorms, but that will be as strong as it gets.
High temperatures will start to warm up once again. We are expecting highs around 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
If you are waiting for high temperatures to fall below 100 degrees consistently that will likely take place later this month.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 68°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warm. High: 97°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 69°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!