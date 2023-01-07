Sunny and the 70's will lead into a small rain chance midweek

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fantastic weather is still in our forecast for the next few days, but a quick cold front midweek will bring us some rain and drop our temperatures.
The first change we will see will be is some increased clouds during the day on Sunday. They will be a thin upper level clouds, meaning we will still get plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70's.
Afternoon temperatures will stay over 70 degrees for both Monday and Tuesday.
More clouds will build up Tuesday afternoon, but the winds will stay relatively calm at ground level.
If you are waiting for a little something different hang in there until late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
A cold front will head our way bringing us rain for at least a couple hours, but nothing widespread or substantial.
Early projected rain totals show we could see anywhere from trace amounts to 0.1" of rain, but most of us will likely see nothing unfortunately.
Temperatures will also start to fall with highs back around 60 degrees into next weekend.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 71°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 41°
