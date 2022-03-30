Sunny and mild conditions will last for at least a week

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain has ended and we will see mild and mostly sunny skies over the next week with little changes day to day.
Rain totals are varied around the Tucson area. Many areas that saw thunderstorms have received between 0.4-0.7" of rain while others saw around 0.1-0.25" of rain.
Mt. Lemmon saw between 3 and 4 inches of snow which will likely be it's last heavy snowfall of the season.
Temperatures will also be dropping quite a bit from where we were before the storms.
Highs tomorrow will only top out in the 70's again tomorrow and the days after will stop in the mid 80's.
There may be a few breezy days here and there, but nothing that will trigger a dust storm or a wind advisory.
There is no more rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 46°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 79°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 49°
