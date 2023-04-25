Strong winds will continue today

TUCSON (KVOA) - Winds will be strong today, gusting upwards of 30-35 mph in Tucson and even stronger at higher elevations.
Today's high temperature will once again stop in the low 90's for Tucson and mid 80's for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. Graham county is likely to have highs in the mid 80's as well.
The winds will start up after we hit those high temperatures in the middle of the afternoon.
Consistent winds will be as high as 15-20 mph this afternoon and may gust up to 35 mph for Tucson and even higher for Cochise and Graham counties.
This will be a bit different since the strong winds will not calm down during the evening and overnight, but instead strengthen even more.
High temperatures will take a slight dip tomorrow and the wind will slowly calm over time.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 90°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 55°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 86°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!