Strong winds and rain are here for the day

TUCSON (KVOA) - The wind today could exceed 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph in Tucson. Higher elevations have a chance of seeing gusts over 70 mph this morning before the wind calms down tonight.
This threat has caused the NWS to issue a WIND ADVISORY for Wednesday.
Since the front will stall, we will see heavier and more widespread rain this morning vs yesterday. Rain totals could be as high as 0.5" for Wednesday.
Thunderstorms aren't as likely because temperatures have drop considerably since yesterday afternoon.
The wind and rain will begin to let up early Thursday.
If you are worried about the rodeo parade, the rain will end around midnight Wednesday into Thursday, so the parade looks to be dry.
Another round of rain will push in this weekend and last until early Monday morning.
Our next big cool down will follow that system with lows near the freezing point again for Tucson early Monday morning.
- Today: Widespread rain, windy. High: 51°
- Tonight: Isolated rain, cloudy. Low: 37°
- Tomorrow: Clouds clearing, cool. High: 58°
