Strong winds and dust will impact southern Arizona today

TUCSON (KVOA) - There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect for Cochise and Graham counties today due to possible 50 mph wind gusts. Tucson could see gusts as high as 40 mph with some blowing dust.
That wind advisory will last until 7pm this evening and low visibility is likely in some areas due to the blowing dust.
It will also be partly to mostly cloudy during the later half of the day.
High temperatures will take a hit due to this front. Tucson is only expecting the upper 60's this afternoon.
Rain looks possible in Pinal and Graham counties on Thursday, but very little is expected to make it as far south as Tucson.
The cool down won't last long. Both Saturday and Sunday are projected to be sunny with highs in the lower 80's.
No rain is expected this weekend or next week.
- Today: Partly cloudy and windy. High: 67°
- Tonight: Clouds clearing, cool. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, mild. High: 70°
