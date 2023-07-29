 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast
of San Miguel, or 17 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 10
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Cowlic, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields,
Fresnal Canyon, Hashan Chuchg, South Komelik and Itak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Storm chances will continue Sunday

Monsoon
By Meleny Gradillas

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another round of storms will be possible on Sunday with the main threats being strong winds and flooding. 

The timing on the storms Sunday will be a bit different from Saturday. Expect the strongest monsoon storms between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The most likely area to see severe weather will be eastern Pima county first followed by central and western Pima county later.

The high heat will contribute to storms developing quickly. It will also allow storms to build up strong enough to produce small hail.

The main threats, however, will be wind gusts up to 50 mph, isolated flash flooding and lightning. 

The storms will wrap up by the mid evening and we will have a break from showers until Monday afternoon which is also expected to be active.

  • Tonight: Rain ending, mostly cloudy. Low: 78°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny then scattered t/storms. High: 104°
  • Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 80°

