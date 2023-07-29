Storm chances will continue Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another round of storms will be possible on Sunday with the main threats being strong winds and flooding.
The timing on the storms Sunday will be a bit different from Saturday. Expect the strongest monsoon storms between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The most likely area to see severe weather will be eastern Pima county first followed by central and western Pima county later.
The high heat will contribute to storms developing quickly. It will also allow storms to build up strong enough to produce small hail.
The main threats, however, will be wind gusts up to 50 mph, isolated flash flooding and lightning.
The storms will wrap up by the mid evening and we will have a break from showers until Monday afternoon which is also expected to be active.
- Tonight: Rain ending, mostly cloudy. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Sunny then scattered t/storms. High: 104°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 80°
