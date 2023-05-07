Staying in the 90's to start off the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Warm temperatures will continue for the next few days and the wind will start to increase by late Monday.

Highs today have reached the upper 80's with a handful of spots getting stuck in the mid 80's. It won't be until Monday afternoon that we are expecting highs to return to the 90's.

After a day in the mid 90's on Tuesday we will drop back to the mid 80's. That day could bring wind gusts of 20-25 mph.

Overnight lows will stay in the 50's all week.

There is no chance of rain and very little cloud cover expected for the next seven to ten days.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 56°

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 91°

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 57°

