 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Staying in the 90's to start off the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Cactus Tucson Sunny

weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - Warm temperatures will continue for the next few days and the wind will start to increase by late Monday. 

Highs today have reached the upper 80's with a handful of spots getting stuck in the mid 80's. It won't be until Monday afternoon that we are expecting highs to return to the 90's.

After a day in the mid 90's on Tuesday we will drop back to the mid 80's. That day could bring wind gusts of 20-25 mph.

Overnight lows will stay in the 50's all week.

There is no chance of rain and very little cloud cover expected for the next seven to ten days.

  • Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 56°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 91°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 57°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you