Staying cool in record-breaking heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With triple digit temperatures expected to continue, families have been finding ways for their young ones to keep cool while still having a fun time.
The Brandi Fenton Memorial Park saw numerous families and kids of all ages at the splash pads this weekend.
One local kid even took to the splash pads to celebrate his birthday this weekend.
"It feels nice, I’m 'freshing' down and it’s my birthday and all my soccer friends are going to come today and freshen down," he said.
Jennifer Whitlock who brought her daughter out for a day of fun, is glad there is something families can do to beat the heat.
"It’s been really hot so it’s been nice to just be able to come here and do something free that she can cool down, hang out, run around and get out some of the energy she has," Whitlock said.
With the heat not letting up anytime soon, Whitlock has plenty of plans to stay cool.
"Splashpad, lots of swimming, lots of evening activities, zoo, anything that’s going to keep everyone cool and entertained."
For those who are looking for a fun and free way to cool down, the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park is open daily from 7am to 7pm.
