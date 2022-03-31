Spring weather is here to stay

TUCSON (KVOA) - Highs tomorrow will reach the low 80's for most of southern Arizona.
Cochise county will be a tad cooler, but they are still looking at at least the mid 70's.
Overnight lows will continue their slow march to the mid 50's by the middle of next week.
There may be a few breezy days here and there, but nothing that will trigger a dust storm or a wind advisory.
There is no more rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 49°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 84°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 52°
