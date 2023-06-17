 Skip to main content
Southern Arizona will stay warm beyond Father's Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will increase on Sunday with highs around 105. 

Winds during the day Sunday can still gust up to 15-20 mph. That is not as bad as the last few days, but still noteworthy. 

Monday will be the windiest day over the next week. We could once again see gusts around 40 for Tucson and 50 mph for the higher elevations. 

High temperatures won't change much with each day over the next week expected to be between 102-106 for Tucson.

Overnight lows will stay in the low 70's.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 72°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 105°
  • Tomorrow Night: Wind calming, mild. Low: 72°

