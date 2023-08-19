Southern Arizona will see impacts from Hilary this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hilary continues to weaken off the coast of Mexico, but it will still hold enough strength for portions of southern Arizona to see some pockets of flash flooding and a handful of severe storms.
We are already starting to feel the impact from the far outer bands of the storm and so far we have only had a few weak thunderstorms.
Better chances for severe weather will start Sunday mainly between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. for our area.
Our biggest threat is flash flooding. The secondary impacts we could see is wind gusts of 40-50 mph, severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Those isolated tornadoes are much more likely to occur in the far western portion of Pima county.
As the storm continues north and weakens, we will still expect rain on Monday, but the severe threat will be heavily diminished.
We will return to our typical afternoon monsoon storms starting Tuesday.
- Tonight: Scattered t/storms. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Widespread showers, few t/storms. High: 98°
- Tomorrow Night: Widespread showers, few t/storms. Low: 73°
