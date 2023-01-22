Snow possible tomorrow morning in parts of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are expecting our best chance of snow that we have had all season in southern Arizona tomorrow morning.
A front pushing in from the north will bring some moisture that will mix with our already cold temperatures allowing some snow to form.
The question is: Will it be enough moisture for snow?
That is still a big issue, but it is looking more likely than not that at least a handful of spots could at least see a dusting.
Areas like the foothills, Sabino Canyon and Vail have the best chance to see snow in the morning hours.
If you see snow in the city of Tucson it will be light. Expect between trace amounts and 0.25" of snow.
Make sure to cover any plants or pipes, bring in pets and of course check on neighbors that may have trouble in cold temperatures.
Afternoon rain will follow and just like the snow, the rain will be light.
Sunshine and dry air will return early Tuesday after another bitterly cold morning.
- Tonight: Clouds building. Low: 31°
- Tomorrow: Isolated rain/snow. High: 47°
- Tomorrow Night: Clouds clearing. Low: 27°
