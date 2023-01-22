 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Snow possible tomorrow morning in parts of Tucson

  Updated
Mt Lemmon Snow Pines

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are expecting our best chance of snow that we have had all season in southern Arizona tomorrow morning. 

A front pushing in from the north will bring some moisture that will mix with our already cold temperatures allowing some snow to form.

The question is: Will it be enough moisture for snow?

That is still a big issue, but it is looking more likely than not that at least a handful of spots could at least see a dusting.

Areas like the foothills, Sabino Canyon and Vail have the best chance to see snow in the morning hours.

If you see snow in the city of Tucson it will be light. Expect between trace amounts and 0.25" of snow.

Make sure to cover any plants or pipes, bring in pets and of course check on neighbors that may have trouble in cold temperatures.

Afternoon rain will follow and just like the snow, the rain will be light.

Sunshine and dry air will return early Tuesday after another bitterly cold morning. 

  • Tonight: Clouds building. Low: 31°
  • Tomorrow: Isolated rain/snow. High: 47°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clouds clearing. Low: 27°

