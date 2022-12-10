Snow possible in higher elevations Sunday night

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sunday is shaping up to be sunny and breezy before clouds build in the evening. That will eventually lead to rain in the valley and snow on the mountains overnight.
Tucson and the rest of Pima county is project to only see rain during the life of this system. The snow early Monday will be saved for elevations over 5000'.
That snow will become rain for much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties as well during the day on Monday.
Late Monday into early Tuesday will be the best chance to see snow at slightly lower elevations. The lowest we are expecting the snow to get is around 4000' to 4500' before this system moves out Tuesday morning.
After we are done with the snow and rain, the coldest temperatures we have seen this season will take over.
High temperatures in Tucson will struggle to hit the mid 50's while the overnight lows will drop below freezing for most of the city.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 73°
- Tomorrow Night: Rain starting, cloudy. Low: 46°
