Scattered thunderstorms are possible each day for the next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - After some decent rainfall this weekend this week is shaping up to be rainy once again. Thunderstorms will be possible each day this week with heavy rain and frequent lightning being the biggest threats.
Scattered to widespread rain is expected to develop during the late morning in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties while Pima and Graham counties will typically have to wait until the mid afternoon.
The storms aren't expected to be as strong as what we saw this past Saturday, but a few storms could produce heavy rain and some gusty winds.
Isolated pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts of 40 mph and frequent lightning will be possible everyday, but severe weather is unlikely to develop this week in Southern Arizona.
For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 100 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the 70's.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 97°
- Tomorrow Night: Rain ending, mild. Low: 72°
