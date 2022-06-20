 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 140 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of East Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each day for the next week

  • 0
Thunderstorm
By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) - After some decent rainfall this weekend this week is shaping up to be rainy once again. Thunderstorms will be possible each day this week with heavy rain and frequent lightning being the biggest threats.

Scattered to widespread rain is expected to develop during the late morning in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties while Pima and Graham counties will typically have to wait until the mid afternoon.

The storms aren't expected to be as strong as what we saw this past Saturday, but a few storms could produce heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Isolated pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts of 40 mph and frequent lightning will be possible everyday, but severe weather is unlikely to develop this week in Southern Arizona.

For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 100 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the 70's. 

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 73°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 97°
  • Tomorrow Night: Rain ending, mild. Low: 72°

