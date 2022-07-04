Scattered thunderstorms are expected for the 4th of July holiday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible for the 4th of July holiday in Tucson.
Today is starting off warm and humid like yesterday with a south wind which are all ingredients for monsoon.
For Tucson to see better rain chances we need more sunshine during the morning hours to build up energy for storms.
Today will be a little different from the last few days in that our best rain chances will come a tad later in the day impacting cookout and firework times.
Watch for storms mainly between 3pm and 8pm. Thankfully if you see rain the storms will be short lived and wrap up within 30mins to an hour.
No severe weather is expected. One or two stronger thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being heavy rain and frequent lightning.
This week more sunshine and dry air is expected along with warmer temperatures. Rain chances will fall to around 10% for the rest of the week.
- Today: Scattered afternoon t/storms. High: 96°
- Tonight: Rain ending then mostly clear. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, few showers. High: 101°
