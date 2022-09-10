Scattered showers and humid air will last through Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are still expecting some rain and cloudy conditions for the next few days due to the remnants of Kay.
The storm has been falling apart since since it reached the cooler waters of northern Baja, but it is still strong enough to produce rain at least until Tuesday morning.
Our best chance of rain for the next few days will come Monday afternoon.
These are not your typical monsoon storms. These are storms driven by tropical moisture which tend to produce light to moderate rain and few lightning strikes.
Temperatures will also be on the way back up stabilizing in the mid to upper 90's.
Rain totals are not looking overly impressive so far with most of the area expecting less than 0.25" of rain until Wednesday.
- Tonight: Cloudy, humid. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Isolated storms. High: 98°
- Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, mild. Low: 72°
