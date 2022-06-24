Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening could be active with storms

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dry air made a strong entrance from the west earlier today stopping most of the rain. More monsoon storms will move in this weekend
Saturday, we will wake up with sunny skies and humid air across southern Arizona. That means there could be enough instability for a few thunderstorms to develop in the city if the humidity returns.
The main timeframe for storms on Saturday will be between noon and 7pm.
The storms aren't expected to be severe, but a few storms could produce heavy rain, pea sized hail and wind gusts of 40-50 mph.
Isolated pockets of heavy rain, will be the biggest threat over the next few days since the upper level winds won't be strong enough to move these storms quickly.
As of now, we are tracking potential storms overnight Sunday into Monday across Southern Arizona. These events are rare in our area, but not out of question.
Once again we aren't likely to see severe weather, but heavy rain and lightning are looking increasingly likely.
For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 100 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the 70's.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 102°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 76°
