Sally's Sunday forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - A beautiful Sunday is on tap for southern Arizona.
Afternoon highs today will range from 71 to 74 in the Tucson metro region. Seasonal temperatures will stay with us through early in the week.
Cochise, Graham and Santa Cruz counties will be a tad cooler with high in the mid- to-upper 60's.
There is a new trough headed in our direction. It's a bit too early to be certain whether it will bring moisture our way or just gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
If we do see any rain over the next week keep an eye on Thursday, which is when that front is projected to head our way.
- Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: 74°
- Sunday night: Mostly clear. Low: 43°
- Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!