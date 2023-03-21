 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of south or southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lower elevations of Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong cross winds could affect high profile vehicles along
Interstate 10. Winds may create areas of blowing dust,
especially along Highway 86 west of Tucson and along Interstate
10 between Willcox and the New Mexico state line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater
are expected in the valleys with higher gusts likely. This could
make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles.

&&

Rain will start late tonight

Rain
By ABC News

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain will return to southern Arizona late this evening, but first we will deal with a very windy day with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Afternoon highs will reach 70 degrees this afternoon across most of southern Arizona.

Clouds will also start to build back up throughout the day.

The bigger story will be the winds. Consistent winds in Tucson will stay between 10-20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 35 especially during the afternoon.

Stronger winds are expected in higher elevations.

Light showers could start as early as 8-9 p.m. late Tuesday. No thunderstorms are expected as of now.

Our best chance of rain will be during the first half of the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be too cool for widespread thunderstorms, but one or two weaker storms could develop. 

The rain will end late Wednesday around midnight before more sun returns Thursday.

This cold front will have a big impact on our temperatures. Afternoon highs will stay between the mid 60's and 70 degrees until the weekend. Overnight lows could be back down into the 30's until early next week.

  • Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 72°
  • Tonight: Rain starting, breezy. Low: 53°
  • Tomorrow: Widespread showers, cooler. High: 64°

