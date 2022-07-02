Rain taking a backseat for the holiday weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a very active Friday in Tucson the rain chances have dropped, but are still there. Expected isolated showers and weaker thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday.
Severe threat has also decreased. Tucson got lucky to get the stronger storms Friday afternoon, but those chances tend to decrease when the dry air starts to take over.
For Sunday, our first chance will pop up a bit before lunchtime and end around sunset.
One or two stronger thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The upper level winds that move storms around are relatively low once again so our main threat is isolated pockets of flash flooding.
If a severe storm develops our biggest threat will continue to be isolated flooding like we saw on Friday.
For Independence day, scattered showers and thunderstorms could start early in the day and last through the afternoon. Thankfully most of the rain is expected to end before the fireworks.
- Tonight: Isolated t/storms. Low: 79°
- Tomorrow: Most sunny, few storms. High: 100°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!