Rain is picking up today and will get heavier tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - Isolated rain has started and will ramp up throughout the day today.
Rain totals will range between 0.1" and 0.25" for Tucson today. A few weak thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is unlikely.
This rain will be caused by a front that will slowly make its way closer towards Tucson and eventually stall out just to our north.
Since the front will stall, we will see heavier and more widespread rain tomorrow. Rain totals could be as high as 0.5" for Wednesday.
Wind gusts on Wednesday will also be very strong. Consistent winds will be as high as 35-45 mph and gusts of 60mph are expected.
The mountains could see gusts exceeding 70 mph.
This threat has caused the NWS to issue a WIND ADVISORY for Wednesday.
The wind and rain will begin to let up early Thursday.
If you are worried about the rodeo parade, the rain will end around midnight Wednesday into Thursday, so the parade looks to be dry.
Another round of rain will push in this weekend and last until early Monday morning.
- Today: Partly cloudy, scattered rain. High: 67°
- Tonight: Isolated rain, cloudy. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Widespread rain, windy. High: 52°
