Rain ending Sunday evening for Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rain totals continue to climb today with a few spots seeing as much as a full inch of rain. We will start to see chances fade between 5-8pm in southern Arizona.
The story so far has been consistent light to moderate rain. A few rumbles of thunder popped up here and there, but no organized thunderstorms have formed.
The low pressure center that caused the rainfall these last two days will continue to move towards the north dropping our rain chances quickly, but we will still see humid air for at least another day.
So far the highest rain totals have been in Marana, Casas Adobes and the northwest side with 3/4" of rain.
Midtown has seen 1/2" of rain, the eastside received 2/5" of rain and the westside has had 3/5" of rain.
Nogales, Douglas and Sierra Vista were not as lucky getting under 1/10" of rain between Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will stay in the 70's for a few days after this before a cold front cools us off midweek.
- Tonight: Rain ending, cloudy. Low: 56°
- Tomorrow: Clouds clearing, muggy. High: 73°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 49°
