Rain chances will return at the end of the week thanks to Hurricane Kay

TUCSON (KVOA) - We will see an uptick in moisture starting in the middle of the week that could lead to rain and a few thunderstorms thanks to the newly formed hurricane, Kay.
The wind has been the biggest issue for the last few days and thankfully those will start to die down over the next 36 hours.
The temperatures will remain just over 100 degrees until Thursday or Friday depending on when we see our first bit of cloud cover from the tropical moisture.
As of now Kay is projected to move towards the Baja peninsula and hug the coast. That may be too far for us to see a direct hit from the tropical system, but it is close enough that some far outer bands with extra moisture will reach us.
With that extra moisture, we will see scattered rain and thunderstorms develop throughout the day Friday and Saturday before things clear up at the end of the weekend.
We will also see a decrease in our temperatures which will in turn drop our severe weather chances during those days as well.
It is still to early for any projections on how much rain we could see, but generally rain produced from systems like this aren't as powerful as our typical monsoon storms.
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, clear. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 103°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 72°
