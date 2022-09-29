Rain chances will continue for a couple more days

TUCSON (KVOA) - More isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible this morning into the afternoon. More on the way tomorrow.
Today is starting off warm and humid like yesterday with a south wind which are all ingredients for a weak monsoon setup.
For Tucson to see better rain chances we need more sunshine during the morning hours to build up energy for storms.
Watch for storms mainly between 3pm and 6pm. Thankfully if you see rain the storms will be short lived and wrap up within 30mins to an hour.
No severe weather is expected. One or two stronger thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Rain chances will wrap up by the weekend and we are looking dry after that for at least a week if not longer.
- Today: Scattered afternoon t/storms. High: 91°
- Tonight: Rain ending then mostly clear. Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, few showers. High: 92°
