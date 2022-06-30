Rain chances are dropping as we approach July 4th

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain chances are beginning to fizzle out in Southern Arizona, but small chances are still in the forecast for at least the next couple days.
Today is starting off warm and humid with a south wind which are all ingredients for monsoon. A wind shift later today and some extra cloud cover will likely limit rain chances.
If we do see rain our first chance will pop up a bit before lunchtime and end around sunset.
No severe weather is expected. One or two stronger thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being heavy rain and frequent lightning.
This weekend more sunshine and dry air is expected. Rain cannot be completely ruled out, but it is looking increasingly less likely.
Afternoon high temperatures will continue to stay around 100 degrees for the next week.
Watch late next week for a resurgence in the monsoon for Southern Arizona.
- Today: Isolated t/storms. High: 98°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Isolated storms. High: 98°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!