Rain and winds are return this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fantastic weather is expected for your Monday morning and afternoon before isolated rain returns late tonight.
This rain will be caused by a front that will slowly make it's way closer towards Tucson and eventually stall out just to our north.
Consistent wind speeds will stay between 10-15mph are possible today and those winds will continue to increase over the next few days.
The cold front will be at it's closest and most active starting early Wednesday.
Up to 1/2 an inch is possible that day alone and one or two weak thunderstorms could also pop up.
Wind gusts on Wednesday will also be very strong. Consistent winds will be as high as 35-45 mph and gusts of 60mph are expected.
The mountains could see gusts exceeding 70 mph.
This threat has caused the NWS to issue a HIGH WIND WATCH for Wednesday.
The wind and rain will begin to let up early Thursday.
- Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 71°
- Tonight: Isolated rain, cloudy. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Isolated rain. cloudy. High: 65°
