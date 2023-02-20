 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible in the valleys. 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible in the mountains.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River
Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and
Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Catalina and Rincon
Mountains and Baboquivari Mountains.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Rain and winds are return this week

clouds1

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fantastic weather is expected for your Monday morning and afternoon before isolated rain returns late tonight.

This rain will be caused by a front that will slowly make it's way closer towards Tucson and eventually stall out just to our north.

Consistent wind speeds will stay between 10-15mph are possible today and those winds will continue to increase over the next few days.

The cold front will be at it's closest and most active starting early Wednesday.

Up to 1/2 an inch is possible that day alone and one or two weak thunderstorms could also pop up.

Wind gusts on Wednesday will also be very strong. Consistent winds will be as high as 35-45 mph and gusts of 60mph are expected.

The mountains could see gusts exceeding 70 mph.

This threat has caused the NWS to issue a HIGH WIND WATCH for Wednesday.

The wind and rain will begin to let up early Thursday.

  • Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 71°
  • Tonight: Isolated rain, cloudy. Low: 47°
  • Tomorrow: Isolated rain. cloudy. High: 65°

