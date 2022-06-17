Rain and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) -Rain finally made its return to Tucson on Friday and even more is in the forecast for Saturday.
Scattered to widespread rain is expected to develop in Cochise county as early as tomorrow morning while Tucson and western Pima county will start with some sunshine.
The sunshine will be the biggest question mark for tomorrow. Strong thunderstorms require sunshine and warm temperatures early in the day to feed off of and if we see clouds skies we may see a repeat of what we had Friday.
Even if we see plenty of sun in the morning it seems like there won't be enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible.
Average rain totals will be between 0.1" and 0.5" of rain. Areas that have a thunderstorm could see as much as 1.25" of rain.
Rain chances will start to drop on Monday and only isolated showers are expected for next week.
- Tonight: Scattered rain. Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny then t/storms. High: 95°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated rain. Low: 76°
