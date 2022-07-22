Rain and thunderstorms will ramp up this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - After we are done with the excessive heat today the main focus for the weekend will be the increased rain chances all across Southern Arizona.
High temperatures this afternoon will stop around 110 during the afternoon. Thankfully, today will be the last day of this extreme heat for a while.
Increased moisture will be forced into our area by high pressure in central Mexico raising our thunderstorm chances for late Friday and Saturday.
Saturday afternoon will be the peak of our severe storm threat, but we will still see widespread rain Sunday morning into Monday with the main threat being flash flooding for our area.
Things will calm down a bit midday Monday, but scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are still likely between then and Wednesday.
Our main threats in the severe storms we may see are small hail, winds of 60 mph and blowing dust.
- Today: Isolated t/storms, excessive heat. High: 106°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 81°
- Tomorrow: Rain increasing, hot. High: 104°
