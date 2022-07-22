 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 107 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and the Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rain and thunderstorms will ramp up this weekend

  Updated
  0
Post-storm-sunset

Courtesy: Eliot Herman

TUCSON (KVOA) - After we are done with the excessive heat today the main focus for the weekend will be the increased rain chances all across Southern Arizona.

High temperatures this afternoon will stop around 110 during the afternoon. Thankfully, today will be the last day of this extreme heat for a while.

Increased moisture will be forced into our area by high pressure in central Mexico raising our thunderstorm chances for late Friday and Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will be the peak of our severe storm threat, but we will still see widespread rain Sunday morning into Monday with the main threat being flash flooding for our area.

Things will calm down a bit midday Monday, but scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are still likely between then and Wednesday.

Our main threats in the severe storms we may see are small hail, winds of 60 mph and blowing dust.

  • Today: Isolated t/storms, excessive heat. High: 106°
  • Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 81°
  • Tomorrow: Rain increasing, hot. High: 104°

Tags

