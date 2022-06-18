Rain and thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rain chances will start to drop in the evening and we will be left with isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms for your Sunday.
Scattered to widespread rain is expected to develop in Cochise county as early as tomorrow morning while Tucson's rain chances will mostly be in afternoon.
The storms Sunday aren't expected to be as strong as what we saw on Saturday, but a few storms could produce heavy rain and some gusty winds.
Even if we see plenty of sun in the morning it seems like there won't be enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible.
Rain chances will start to drop on Monday and only isolated showers are expected for next week.
- Tonight: Scattered rain. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny then iso t/storms. High: 101°
- Tomorrow Night: Rain ending. Low: 73°
