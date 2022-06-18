 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pima
and central Pinal Counties through 430 PM MST...

At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking line of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of
Picacho Peak State Park to 7 miles south of Avra Valley. Movement
was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red
Rock, Cactus Forest and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 220 and 241.
Route 79 between mile markers 101 and 128.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Rain and thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Sunday

  • 0
Saguaro Mt Rain

weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rain chances will start to drop in the evening and we will be left with isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms for your Sunday.

Scattered to widespread rain is expected to develop in Cochise county as early as tomorrow morning while Tucson's rain chances will mostly be in afternoon.

The storms Sunday aren't expected to be as strong as what we saw on Saturday, but a few storms could produce heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Even if we see plenty of sun in the morning it seems like there won't be enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

Rain chances will start to drop on Monday and only isolated showers are expected for next week. 

  • Tonight: Scattered rain. Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny then iso t/storms. High: 101°
  • Tomorrow Night: Rain ending. Low: 73°

