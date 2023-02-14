 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Rain and snow will move into Tucson early Wednesday

snow
By Lauren Moss

TUCSON (KVOA) - The wind will die down late tonight and then the temperatures will drop quickly. That will lead to rain and eventually snow in southern Arizona. 

It will be chilly, but not cold enough for snow in Tucson late Tuesday. Cochise and Graham counties are the only ones with even a small chance of snow at that time.

The city of Tucson does have a small snow chance for early Wednesday.

The timing that is best for the city to see snow will be between 4 and 7 a.m. before we clear up after.

Snow totals for Tucson could reach 0.25" while the mountains could see as much as 18 inches of snow.

Santa Cruz and Cochise counties could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow.

Something else to watch is the bitter cold that will follow. The low temperature for Tucson will drop into the mid 20's on Thursday morning.

If you are waiting for the next warm up we will see highs in the 70's again by Saturday.

  • Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 32°
  • Tomorrow: Morning snow, then sunny. High: 49°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, very cold. Low: 25°

