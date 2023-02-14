Rain and snow will move into Tucson early Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The wind will die down late tonight and then the temperatures will drop quickly. That will lead to rain and eventually snow in southern Arizona.
It will be chilly, but not cold enough for snow in Tucson late Tuesday. Cochise and Graham counties are the only ones with even a small chance of snow at that time.
The city of Tucson does have a small snow chance for early Wednesday.
The timing that is best for the city to see snow will be between 4 and 7 a.m. before we clear up after.
Snow totals for Tucson could reach 0.25" while the mountains could see as much as 18 inches of snow.
Santa Cruz and Cochise counties could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow.
Something else to watch is the bitter cold that will follow. The low temperature for Tucson will drop into the mid 20's on Thursday morning.
If you are waiting for the next warm up we will see highs in the 70's again by Saturday.
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 32°
- Tomorrow: Morning snow, then sunny. High: 49°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, very cold. Low: 25°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!