Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible through tomorrow afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today strong winds have returned to southern Arizona. Wind gusts of 40 mph will be possible in Tucson and 50-60 mph will be possible in higher elevations.
Rain will return to southern Arizona late tonight and last through Tuesday afternoon.
No severe weather is expected, however a few weak thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon if we see some morning sunshine.
Rain totals will be between 0.1" and 0.25" for most of the area.
The heaviest rain will also be here in the late morning to early afternoon tomorrow.
We will see the clouds clear out late Tuesday evening and wake up with sunny skies Wednesday.
- Tonight: Scattered rain and breezy. Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Showers and breezy. High: 59°
- Tomorrow Night: Clouds clearing, cooler. Low: 43°
