Plenty of sunshine and dry air will stay in place this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - It'll be another great day with highs around 90 today with plenty of sunshine.
Today's high temperature will stop in the upper 80's or lower 90's. We may feel a bit of a breeze at times, but nothing compared to what we had early last week.
However, starting tomorrow we could see breezy conditions return to our area.
Consistent winds will be as high as 15-20 mph on Tuesday and may gust up to 35 mph by Wednesday.
This will also cause a slight dip in our temperatures. Highs between tomorrow and Thursday will fall into the mid 80's.
We will be right back in the lower 90's by the start of the weekend.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 90°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 86°
