Perfect weekend ahead for southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are in for a great weekend with high temperatures around 80 and sunny skies.
If you are planning on going to the homecoming game at the University of Arizona, conditions are looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine and great temperatures once again.
Afternoon temperatures today will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. 76-79 degrees is what you can expect in the Tucson metro area.
If you plan on Trick-or-treating with your kids Monday, any costume will be perfect! Temperatures in the evening will be in the lower 70's and upper 60's with no chance of rain.
We are tracking a low that could move in as early as next Thursday morning that could bring us more rain and potentially more cold temperatures.
No severe weather is expected and early rain projections are keeping us around 0.25" to half an inch.
- Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 78°
- Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 81°
