Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 215 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Tortolita and Picture Rocks.
This includes Silverbell Road through these areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

One more day of rain expected before the dry air returns

rain

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have been lucky for the past few days thanks to a stalled out front that brought us rain. Those chances will leave us late tomorrow and Monday.

A few weak thunderstorms are possible once again in the afternoon Sunday, but widespread severe weather looks unlikely. 

If you do see a strong storm the main impacted will be torrential rainfall.

These are not your typical monsoon storms. These are storms driven by tropical moisture which tend to produce light to moderate rain and few lightning strikes.

Temperatures will also be on the way back up stabilizing in the mid to upper 80's. 

Rain totals are not looking overly impressive so far with most of the area expecting less than 0.25" of rain at best for Sunday before the dry air is back Monday.

  • Tonight: Cloudy, humid. Low: 63°
  • Tomorrow: Isolated storms. High: 84°
  • Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, mild. Low: 62°

