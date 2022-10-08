One more day of rain expected before the dry air returns

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have been lucky for the past few days thanks to a stalled out front that brought us rain. Those chances will leave us late tomorrow and Monday.
A few weak thunderstorms are possible once again in the afternoon Sunday, but widespread severe weather looks unlikely.
If you do see a strong storm the main impacted will be torrential rainfall.
These are not your typical monsoon storms. These are storms driven by tropical moisture which tend to produce light to moderate rain and few lightning strikes.
Temperatures will also be on the way back up stabilizing in the mid to upper 80's.
Rain totals are not looking overly impressive so far with most of the area expecting less than 0.25" of rain at best for Sunday before the dry air is back Monday.
- Tonight: Cloudy, humid. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Isolated storms. High: 84°
- Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, mild. Low: 62°
