Near-record heat expected for Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Near-record and potentially record-breaking highs are expected for Sunday.
Dry air will help our afternoon temperatures stay above 100 until Tuesday with lows in the 60s.
Light breezy winds are expected to continue through Tuesday as well.
Afternoon temperatures will drop back down to the upper 90's mid-week.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High 104°
- Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 101°
