Near 80 temperatures expected today for Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - More sun will come out in southern Arizona today leading to slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon.
Afternoon highs in Tucson will reach the upper 70's. If you live in Nogales or anywhere in Cochise county expect slightly cooler conditions, but still in the 70's.
The clearer conditions will also lead to cooler lows over the next couple days like we saw this morning.
The front that is causing all this cloud cover will continue to hover just towards our north until Thursday. This means we can expect a slight cool down that day, but it won't last.
Friday will be a day where a few spots could reach 80 since early February.
That 80 degree heat will stay through the weekend and the start of next week.
Rain chances will be minimal/non-existent until the middle of next week.
- Today: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 77°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 72°
