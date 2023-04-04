Much cooler temperatures will accompany the wind again today

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gusty winds are still likely today, but overall won't be as significant as we saw on Monday.
Wind gusts in Tucson could stretch as high as 30 mph this afternoon and potentially close to 40 mph in Cochise, Graham and Santa Cruz counties.
The difference today will be the wind direction.
Instead of a strong southwest wind, we will see more of a northwest wind which will keep the temperature down. Afternoon highs for most of southern Arizona will only reach the mid 50's to lower 60's.
We will quickly warm back up by Thursday reaching the lower 80's once again.
Easter Sunday could be our first 90 degree day of the year. That is the next thing we are tracking.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and windy. High: 60°
- Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low: 33°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 69°
