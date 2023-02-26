Morning frost followed by warm sunshine early this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - That fast-moving low-pressure system that swept into our state early Sunday morning has pushed passed Albuquerque. Clear skies will make for overnight lows at or below freezing, with frost expected across southern Arizona.
Monday and Tuesday will see high, thin clouds and warmer temperatures, until another cold front brings gusty winds into town on Wednesday.
That system will once again bring an 80% chance of rain and snow as low as 2,000 feet. That means we could see snowflakes on the valley floor overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning.
Residents of higher, outlying areas like Oracle, Catalina and Vail will see more of the white stuff before that system quickly moves out.
Temperatures will bounce back by next weekend in Tucson, up to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Morning frost. Low: 32°
- Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 63°
- Sunday night: Clear with areas of frost. Low: 35°
