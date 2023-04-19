More wind and sunshine today

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are looking at even stronger winds this afternoon in southern Arizona. High temperatures will continue to stay steady.
Today's high temperature will stop in the mid 80's for Tucson and lower 80's for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. Graham county is likely to have highs in the mid 80's as well.
Just like yesterday, the winds will be an issue especially for higher elevations.
Consistent winds will be as high as 15-20 mph on Tuesday and may gust up to 35 mph for Tucson and even higher for Cochise and Graham counties.
The afternoon temperatures will stay around average until Saturday.
We will be right back in the lower 90's by the start of the weekend.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 83°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 52°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 85°
