More wind and cool air is here to start off the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fantastic weekend continues Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 60's once again, but some strong winds will start to take over during the early morning.
The wind will be caused by a low pressure center stalling in southern Arizona.
Wind gusts will range from 25-35 mph in areas like Tucson and lower elevations in Pima county while gusts of 50 mph will be possible in higher elevations and Cochise county.
Overnight lows will remain chilly for the next week.
We will drop to the upper 30's Monday morning and hover around the low 40's in Tucson for the next week.
Daytime highs will also stay around average topping out in the low to upper 70's.
The true dry Fall air is here and no chance of rain is expected over the next couple weeks.
- Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 67°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 38°
