More thunderstorms expected for Thursday and Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wednesday has been mostly a dud with rain because Southern Arizona saw a lot of dry air move in from the west.
Thursday, we will wake up with sunny skies and humid air across southern Arizona. That means there could be enough instability for a few thunderstorms to develop in the city if the humidity returns.
The storms aren't expected to be severe, but a few storms could produce heavy rain, pea sized hail and wind gusts of 40-50 mph.
Isolated pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts of 40 mph and frequent lightning will be possible everyday, but severe weather is unlikely to develop this week in Southern Arizona.
If you see clouds in the morning with periods of light rainfall thunderstorms will be unlikely, but steady rain will be possible during the afternoon with flooding being the main concern.
For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 100 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the 70's.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 103°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 75°
