...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...Madera Canyon area and the washes draining out of the
canyon.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes with possible water
over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms with around 1.5 inches of accumulation
indicated in an hour.  An additional half an inch is
possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima
and Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Graham.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 204 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Redington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

More thunderstorms could develop tomorrow afternoon

rain
By Stephanie Weaver

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cloud cover around Tucson on Tuesday dropped our thunderstorm chances, but more sunshine and heat are expected for tomorrow which will drive up thunderstorm chances.

We will wake up with sunny skies and humid air across southern Arizona. That means there could be enough instability for a few thunderstorms to develop in the city.

The storms aren't expected to be severe, but a few storms could produce heavy rain, pea sized hail and some gusty winds.

Isolated pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts of 40 mph and frequent lightning will be possible everyday, but severe weather is unlikely to develop this week in Southern Arizona.

For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 100 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the 70's. 

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 74°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 102°
  • Tomorrow Night: Rain ending, mild. Low: 74°

