More thunderstorms could develop tomorrow afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cloud cover around Tucson on Tuesday dropped our thunderstorm chances, but more sunshine and heat are expected for tomorrow which will drive up thunderstorm chances.
We will wake up with sunny skies and humid air across southern Arizona. That means there could be enough instability for a few thunderstorms to develop in the city.
The storms aren't expected to be severe, but a few storms could produce heavy rain, pea sized hail and some gusty winds.
Isolated pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts of 40 mph and frequent lightning will be possible everyday, but severe weather is unlikely to develop this week in Southern Arizona.
For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 100 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the 70's.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 102°
- Tomorrow Night: Rain ending, mild. Low: 74°
