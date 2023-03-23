More sunshine moving in ahead of the weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain and wind are finally gone and now we will see cooler conditions for the next few days.
Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower 60's much like yesterday afternoon. The difference is the sunshine.
Much more sunshine will continue to take over for the day today and that will lead into a sunny weekend.
Overnight lows is going to be the biggest impact on plans for the next few nights.
Tucson is expected to drop into the upper 30's late tonight while some spots in Cochise county could fall to the freezing point.
The afternoon high temperatures will star to rise tomorrow before they stabilize around 70 until early next week.
Rain chances will be minimal if not entirely non-existent until at least early next month.
- Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 63°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: 67°
