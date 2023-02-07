More sunshine and cold air is in the forecast for today

TUCSON (KVOA) - The front that passed us by yesterday has left us with a very cold morning and a cooler afternoon.
Afternoon highs today will once again have trouble reaching 60 degrees thanks to a strong north wind that is still in place, but isn't as strong as yesterday.
Areas in Cochise county and Santa Cruz county will be a tad chillier with highs in the 50's.
The good news is that plenty of sunshine is expected so it won't feel as cold as yesterday.
Our afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 70's by Thursday.
If we see any rain over the next week keep an eye on Sunday and Monday which is when the next cold front is projected to head our way.
- Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 63°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 33°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 66°
