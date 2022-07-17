More strong thunderstorms will be possible through the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - We saw plenty of strong and severe storms over the weekend, but the severe threat will be dropping through the week.
The combination of heat, sunshine and plenty of moisture in Pima county has opened us up to severe thunderstorms. The temperatures will start to falter a bit in the middle of the work week and more cloud cover around the same time will also drop our chances of storms.
The main threats in the storms will be quarter-sized hail, winds of 60 mph and isolated pockets of heavy rain.
Blowing dust has also been a huge issue for the areas not seeing the rain.
If you see clouds in the morning thunderstorms will be unlikely. Steady rain will still be possible during the afternoon with flooding being the main concern.
For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay above 100 degree until this coming weekend.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 82°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 104°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 81°
