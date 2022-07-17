 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County
through 445 PM MST...

At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles east of Kitt Peak, or 25 miles east of Sells, moving west at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal, San Pedro, Santa Rosa Ranch, Pan Tak
and Ali Molina.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 121 and 145.
Route 286 between mile markers 31 and 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

More strong thunderstorms will be possible through the week

  • 0
lightningtucson

Lightning strikes the Empire State Building and other buildings causing debris to fall off during a severe thunderstorm in a sweltering NYC…Lightning strikes the Empire State Building and other buildings causing debris to fall off during a severe thunderstorm in a sweltering NYC

Ref: SPL34766 090608

Picture by: Jackson Lee / Splash News

Splash News and Pictures

Los Angeles: 310-821-2666

New York: 212-619-2666

London: 870-934-2666

photodesk@splashnews.com

 By Stephanie Weaver

TUCSON (KVOA) - We saw plenty of strong and severe storms over the weekend, but the severe threat will be dropping through the week.

The combination of heat, sunshine and plenty of moisture in Pima county has opened us up to severe thunderstorms. The temperatures will start to falter a bit in the middle of the work week and more cloud cover around the same time will also drop our chances of storms. 

The main threats in the storms will be quarter-sized hail, winds of 60 mph and isolated pockets of heavy rain.

Blowing dust has also been a huge issue for the areas not seeing the rain.

If you see clouds in the morning thunderstorms will be unlikely. Steady rain will still be possible during the afternoon with flooding being the main concern.

For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay above 100 degree until this coming weekend. 

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 82°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 104°
  • Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 81°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you