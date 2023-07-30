More severe weather is possible Monday afternoon and evening

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another round of storms will be possible on Sunday with the main threats being strong winds and flooding.
The timing on the storms Monday will be a bit different from Saturday and Sunday. Expect the strongest monsoon storms between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The most likely area to see severe weather will be eastern Pima county first followed by central and western Pima county later.
The high heat will contribute to storms developing quickly. It will also allow storms to build up strong enough to produce small hail.
The main threats, however, will be wind gusts up to 50 mph, isolated flash flooding and lightning.
The rain will start to clear up overnight into Tuesday.
Rain chances will start to fade Tuesday and Wednesday and will completely dry up by Thursday.
- Tonight: Rain ending, mostly cloudy. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Sunny then scattered t/storms. High: 99°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 78°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!