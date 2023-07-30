More severe weather is possible Monday afternoon and evening

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY... At 457 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Topawa, or 12 miles southwest of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cowlic and Itak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH